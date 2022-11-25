FG okays over N16bn broadband projects in 18 Institutions, others

The Federal Government said it has approved over N16 billion broadband infrastructures projects in 18 Institutions of higher learning across the six geopolitical zones of the country. This was even as it said similar projects have been designed for 20 markets across the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, said that after careful consideration, 3 Institutions were selected from each of the zones to benefit from the first phase of the project.

He equally revealed that about 20 markets, 3 from each geopolitical zones, the popular Computer village in Lagos and the Wuse marke in Abuja will also benefit from the broadband penetration initiative. According to him, the project in each of the selected schools will gulp up to N400 million. Pantami, who also unveiled a book he authored on the importance of technical Skills acquisition, said the broadband infrastructures for higher institutions, broadband infrastructures for markets, targeting Small and Medium Enterprises

