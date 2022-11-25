News

FG okays over N16bn broadband projects in 18 Institutions, others

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Government said it has approved over N16 billion broadband infrastructures projects in 18 Institutions of higher learning across the six geopolitical zones of the country. This was even as it said similar projects have been designed for 20 markets across the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, said that after careful consideration, 3 Institutions were selected from each of the zones to benefit from the first phase of the project.

He equally revealed that about 20 markets, 3 from each geopolitical zones, the popular Computer village in Lagos and the Wuse marke in Abuja will also benefit from the broadband penetration initiative. According to him, the project in each of the selected schools will gulp up to N400 million. Pantami, who also unveiled a book he authored on the importance of technical Skills acquisition, said the broadband infrastructures for higher institutions, broadband infrastructures for markets, targeting Small and Medium Enterprises

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Okowa to FG: Mobilise contractors, fix your collapsed roads

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has taken a swipe at the Federal Government, urging it to fix the uncountable collapsed federal roads across the state by mobilising contractors to site. The governor said the roads, including the Edo state end of the Warri-Sapele, and Ekuku-Agbor roads, near the Technical College in Delta, have failed beyond […]
News

Police commission promotes AIG, CP, 167 SPs, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…stands down elevation of 112 others The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, said it had approved the promotion of 175 senior police officers to the next ranks. It, however, stood down the elevation of a total of 112 other officers, over what it claimed, was the failure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. […]
News

Declare killer herdsmen terrorists group now, Onitiri urges Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to declare killer herdsmen as terrorists group to ensure peace and progress in the country. In a press statement in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri pointed out that the killer herdsmen are not representing true and genuine Fulanis going […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica