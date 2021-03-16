Sports

FG okays Premier Basketball League resumption

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

After many months of inactivity, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has informed the Nigeria Basketball Federation that the Men’s Premier League can resume.

 

This follows the decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja striking out the case brought against it by the Management Board of Kwese Basketball League headed by Olumide Oyedeji and others which tried to forcefully hijack the league from the federation.

 

In a letter signed by Dr. Simon Ebhojiaye on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Nebeolisa Anako, the FG said “With this positive judgment, the NBBF is permitted to commence any tournament (Premier League) in the country”. The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports in the letter noted that,

 

“On the 26th January, 2021, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja struck out the above case (FHC/ABJ/CS/1317/2019) which was instituted against the NBBF and the Honorable Minister”. In view of the latest judicial decision, the NBBF has intensified its hunt for prospective sponsors of the Men’s Premier League after Kwese withdrew from Nigeria business space due to financial reasons.

 

It would be recalled that the Kwese Management board led by Oyedeji, Chairman of Gombe Bulls, Ibrahim Sa’ad and that of Kwara Falcons,

 

 

Dr Joseph Adeyemo brought a suit against the federation in 2018 stopping the NBBF from organizing the league.

 

Despite all the successes recorded by the NBBF in rejigging the domestic scene with the expansion of Zenith Women Basketball League, introduction of the Total Division 2 as well as the expansion of Division One, the injunction on the Premier League made it impossible for the board to replicate its initiatives with the apex league.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Nadal beats Djokovic to win record 13th French Open

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rafael Nadal produced one of his finest French Open displays to stun Novak Djokovic and equal Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam men’s titles. Spanish second seed Nadal outclassed world number one Djokovic in a 6-0 6-2 7-5 win, which clinched a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros, reports the BBC. Questions had […]
Sports

COVID-19: Xavi tests positive ahead of Qatar league restart

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former FC Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.     Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he would go on to self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday.   […]
Sports

Former NFF GS, Omokhaye, passes on at 87

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (then Nigeria Football Association), Mr. Herbert Omokhaye, died on Wednesday morning at the age of 87. He died two months to his 88th birthday. Omokhaye, who served the nation’s football-governing body between 1964 and 1965, was described as a man of “high integrity, equanimity and dignified […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica