News

FG: Only 33 convicted out of 11,000 rape cases

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said over 11,000 rape cases have been recorded in the country, with only 33 culprits con-victed. According to the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, the minister said 401 of the cases were fatal cases, with 592 close and 3507 open.

She identified a culture of silence, impunity, cultural stereotypes, failures of law enforcement agencies to properly investigate rape cases and insufficient support for survivors as some of the challenges facing the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) in the country. The minister said these in Abuja yesterday at the orange ceremony and lighting of the UN House in commemoration of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

She said: “Concrete actions have not been taken to tackle the rape crisis in Nigeria with the seriousness it deserves. Women and girls continue to be failed by a system that makes it increasingly difficult for survivors to get justice while allowing perpetrators to get away with gross human rights violations.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

62nd Independence Anniversary: Sanwo-Olu charges Nigerians on voting wisely

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has charged Nigerians to vote wisely in next year’s general elections by choosing good leaders in order to have a better Nigeria. The governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, at a special Jumaat to commemorate the 62nd Independence Day Celebration of the […]
News Top Stories

Benue women protest herdsmen killings, task Buhari to address Nigerians

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

Women from the three geopolitical zones of Benue State operating under the auspices of Concerned Benue Mothers (CBM) yesterday protested against massive killings of people of the state by suspected armed Fulani insurgents and called on President Mohammadu Buhari to, without delay, address the nation to end years of insecurity in the state.   Besides, […]
News Top Stories

Barkindo: $1trn oil revenue lost by OPEC members in 2 years

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), yesterday said Nigeria and oil-producing members lost about $1 trillion in revenue within two years. Secretary-General of OPEC, Mr. Sanusi Barkindo, who disclosed this at the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, held in Abuja on Monday, said the loss was as a result of the plunge in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica