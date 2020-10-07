FG: Only duly registered road transport unions’ll be considered for palliative

The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, has stated that only duly registered road transport unions would be considered under the N10 billion Federal Government’s intervention fund for road transport workers and operators.

According to a statement by Eric Ojiekwe, Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Saraki stated this yesterday, when the National President, National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NACTOMORAS), Alhaji Muhammed Sani Hassan, led its members on a courtesy call in her office in Abuja.

While appreciating the association for the visit, Saraki called for synergy among transport stakeholders, assuring the delegation of the Federal Government’s commitment to assisting the associations/unions. She said that government would instill sanity in the sector through a regulatory framework the Ministry was coming up with.

The Minister pointed out that the pandemic had necessitated the need for contact tracing of passengers as normalcy was gradually being restored in the country.

She told the delegation that the Ministry was aware of the role tricyclists and commercial motorcycle operators played in transportation in Nigeria, hinting that the Transport Commissioners’ Forum had also mentioned to her the essential services the operators provide.

The National President, in his remarks, implored the Minister to give keke and okada operators/owners special consideration in the disbursement of the intervention fund.

According to Alhaji Sani, members of the association were most affected by the COVID- 19 pandemic as the business was closest to “hand to mouth” which stripped them of every little savings they made before the catastrophe, due to the stay at home order of the Federal Government.

He said that it was a sigh of relief when news emerged that the Federal Government had approved a N10 billion support for road transport operators and workers to assuage their

