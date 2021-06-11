FG opens bidding to auction forfeited assets

2,000 firms submit applications

The Federal Government, yesterday, opened the bidding process to auction off all forfeited assets at its disposal. Flagging off the bidding process in Abuja, the Chairman of the Inter- Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Forfeited Assets, Dayo Apata (SAN), noted that applications were received from 2000 auction firms.

Apata, who doubles as the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General of the Federation, said the forfeited assets are currently situated in 25 different locations in the country. According to him, the forfeited assets included landed properties, plants, machinery, motor vehicles, electronics, furniture and equipment, water vessels, jewelry, ornaments, as well as clothing materials.

The assets were recovered from alleged treasury looters and forfeited to the government on the order of courts. Apata said the Committee had earlier embarked on onsite verification and auditing of the forfeited assets to confirm their existence and to ascertain their current state. He said the Committee carried out proper valuation of all the assets in accordance with international best practices and was able to ascertain their current market values. Besides, he said the Committee, based on information gathered, worked out a set of criteria for each of the lots that every bidder or auctioneer must meet to qualify, stressing that no member of the Committee or any firm that participated in the valuation process would be allowed to partake in the auction.

Like this: Like Loading...