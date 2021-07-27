News Top Stories

FG opposes Kanu’s application seeking transfer from DSS custody

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday filed a counter-affidavit in opposition to an application by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that he should be transferred from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) to Kuje Correctional Service Centre.

 

The FG, in the counteraffidavit deposed to by one Loveme Odubo, a litigation officer in the Federal Ministry of Justice, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that Kanu was being investigated for the offences he committed after he jumped bail.

 

According to FG’s argument, the offences Kanu allegedly committed bordered on national security.

 

The counter-affidavit reads in part; “That there is ongoing investigation as to other offences committed by the defendant/applicant while jumping bail. “That the alleged offences borders on national security.

 

“That transferring the defendant/applicant to the correctional facility will jeopardise the investigation of the offences.

 

“That the defendant/applicant does not place anything before this honourable court that suggests the medical facility available at the DSS detention is not capable of handling his health issues. “That the defendant/ applicant’s application is capable of delaying the proceedings in this case.”

 

Kanu in his application filed through his team of counsel led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, claimed that he had been denied access to his doctors.

 

He claimed that he might die in the custody of the DSS if nothing was done to urgently address his deteriorating health condition.

 

Kanu specifically applied for an order of the trial court, “directing the transfer of the Applicant from the custody of the National Headquarters of the State Security Service to the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre in Kuje, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, where he was initially detained before he was granted bail, pending the determination of the charge”.

As well as: “An order of this Honourable Court directing the Defendant/ Applicant’s custodian, to grant access to his medical experts/doctors to carry out a comprehensive independent medical examination of the defendant/applicant’s health condition/ status, while in custody.”

 

Meanwhile, the planned commencement of Kanu’s trial billed for yesterday could not go on due to the failure of the DSS to produce him in court.

A new prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar informed the court that Kanu had not been brought before court. He added that that Kanu could not be produced in court due to logistics reasons.

 

His explanation, however, sparked hot arguments from Kanu’s lawyer Ejiofor, who accused the DSS of frustrating efforts by his client’s lawyers and family members to access the detained secessionist leader. Ejiofor made frantic efforts to move an application for the transfer of his client to prison as a better option to being in the DSS’ custody The efforts were, however, unsuccessful as the trial Judge,

 

Justice Binta Nyako, stood her ground not to proceed until Kanu was physically present in court as required by law. Beyond Kanu’s absence from court, Justice Nyako drew the attention of the parties to the fact that the yearly vacation of the court had commenced.

 

The judge told the parties that the fiat of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, was required for the trial to go ahead during vacation.

 

Justice Nyako also stated that it was the duty of the prosecution to apply for the fiat if they wanted the trial during vacation and not the duty of her court. Although the judge expressed reservation on the failure to bring Kanu to court the trial was consequently rescheduled for October 21.

 

She gave a caveat that the court would reconvene in an earlier date if the Chief Judge grants fiat for trial to proceed during trial. Justice Nyako also directed that henceforth only five lawyers would be allowed into the courtroom to stand for Kanu as part of the COVID-19 pandemic protocols

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu tasks 806 corps members on skills acquisition, entrepreneurship

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju and Olufemi Adediran

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on corps members deployed in the state for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1A of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme to think about how they would add value to the society by developing innovative ideas that would help to improve the state of well-being and the […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari orders ‘discreet’ military operations in South-east, South-south

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security measures specifically for the South East and South South geo-political zones of the country. This is even as a decision has been taken not to publicised measures to be deployed to tackle insecurity in the country henceforth for a more effective result. The Council has agreed that the […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: There’s hunger, anger in Nigeria, govs admit

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has admitted that the raging nationwide protests resulted from years of pent-up emotion, anger and hunger in the land. NGF chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, said that his colleague governors were concerned about the current atmosphere of discontentment, hunger and anger among citizens in the country. Fayemi, who is Governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica