FG opposes Kanu’s application seeking transfer from DSS custody

The Federal Government yesterday filed a counter-affidavit in opposition to an application by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that he should be transferred from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) to Kuje Correctional Service Centre.

The FG, in the counteraffidavit deposed to by one Loveme Odubo, a litigation officer in the Federal Ministry of Justice, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that Kanu was being investigated for the offences he committed after he jumped bail.

According to FG’s argument, the offences Kanu allegedly committed bordered on national security.

The counter-affidavit reads in part; “That there is ongoing investigation as to other offences committed by the defendant/applicant while jumping bail. “That the alleged offences borders on national security.

“That transferring the defendant/applicant to the correctional facility will jeopardise the investigation of the offences.

“That the defendant/applicant does not place anything before this honourable court that suggests the medical facility available at the DSS detention is not capable of handling his health issues. “That the defendant/ applicant’s application is capable of delaying the proceedings in this case.”

Kanu in his application filed through his team of counsel led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, claimed that he had been denied access to his doctors.

He claimed that he might die in the custody of the DSS if nothing was done to urgently address his deteriorating health condition.

Kanu specifically applied for an order of the trial court, “directing the transfer of the Applicant from the custody of the National Headquarters of the State Security Service to the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre in Kuje, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, where he was initially detained before he was granted bail, pending the determination of the charge”.

As well as: “An order of this Honourable Court directing the Defendant/ Applicant’s custodian, to grant access to his medical experts/doctors to carry out a comprehensive independent medical examination of the defendant/applicant’s health condition/ status, while in custody.”

Meanwhile, the planned commencement of Kanu’s trial billed for yesterday could not go on due to the failure of the DSS to produce him in court.

A new prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar informed the court that Kanu had not been brought before court. He added that that Kanu could not be produced in court due to logistics reasons.

His explanation, however, sparked hot arguments from Kanu’s lawyer Ejiofor, who accused the DSS of frustrating efforts by his client’s lawyers and family members to access the detained secessionist leader. Ejiofor made frantic efforts to move an application for the transfer of his client to prison as a better option to being in the DSS’ custody The efforts were, however, unsuccessful as the trial Judge,

Justice Binta Nyako, stood her ground not to proceed until Kanu was physically present in court as required by law. Beyond Kanu’s absence from court, Justice Nyako drew the attention of the parties to the fact that the yearly vacation of the court had commenced.

The judge told the parties that the fiat of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, was required for the trial to go ahead during vacation.

Justice Nyako also stated that it was the duty of the prosecution to apply for the fiat if they wanted the trial during vacation and not the duty of her court. Although the judge expressed reservation on the failure to bring Kanu to court the trial was consequently rescheduled for October 21.

She gave a caveat that the court would reconvene in an earlier date if the Chief Judge grants fiat for trial to proceed during trial. Justice Nyako also directed that henceforth only five lawyers would be allowed into the courtroom to stand for Kanu as part of the COVID-19 pandemic protocols

