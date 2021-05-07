News

FG Optimistic JUSUN, PASAN strike to end soon

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Federal Government has expressed optimism that the ongoing strike by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) would be called off soon. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige who made this known after a conciliation meeting between both unions and government’s negotiating team on Thursday in Abuja, said the Government side has made offers to the unions who were expected to consult with their various National Executive Committees and revert back. According to him, the proposal by government substantially addressed the demands for judicial and legislative autonomy in the 36 states of the country. He said: “A lot of work went in. We have exchanged briefs with the JUSUN and PASAN. They have their demands, which they had earlier submitted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nwodo: Ohanaeze leadership not for sale

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

…denies letter from ‘Miyetti Allah’   Pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has dismissed as fake a letter purportedly written by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani sociocultural organization, congratulating President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nina Nwodo, for the choice of Prof. George Obiozor as his successor in the forthcoming election of the group. […]
News

Bayelsa gov tells Works Ministry to fix bridge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has directed the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to repair the collapsed portion of the bridge on Edepie-Otuasega-Imiringi road in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.   Thegovernor, whogavethe directive on Saturday during aninspectiontourof thefailed portion, saidheaskedtheministry to carry out remedial work on the road project as its […]
News

Gum disease raises colon cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that people with periodontal (gum) disease have a higher risk of polyps, which could lead to colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer. Findings of the new study were published in the journal; ‘Cancer Prevention Research’.   Periodontal (gum) disease, which was common but fairly preventable, was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica