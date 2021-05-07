FG Optimistic JUSUN, PASAN strike to end soon

The Federal Government has expressed optimism that the ongoing strike by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) would be called off soon. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige who made this known after a conciliation meeting between both unions and government’s negotiating team on Thursday in Abuja, said the Government side has made offers to the unions who were expected to consult with their various National Executive Committees and revert back. According to him, the proposal by government substantially addressed the demands for judicial and legislative autonomy in the 36 states of the country. He said: “A lot of work went in. We have exchanged briefs with the JUSUN and PASAN. They have their demands, which they had earlier submitted.

