FG orders all athletes to undergo dope test before Birmingham 2022

The Nigerian Government has ordered that all of the country’s athletes be tested before they depart for the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to start in Bir mingham next month, in a bid to avoid a repeat of the scandal at last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare announced the directive at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja during a meeting with stakeholders of Nigeria’s team. Dare warned that Nigeria will not hesitate to drop any athlete who attempts to dope after sprinter Blessing Okagbare was banned from competition for 10 years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for three ant i -dop- ing offences which prevented h e r from taking part in the rearranged Olympic Games in Tokyo. “We will prefer to come back from the Games without medals rather than being embarrassed a second time, there must be no exceptions,” said Dare, as reported by the Premium Times.

