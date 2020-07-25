News

FG orders civil servants to undergo COVID-19 tests

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

In line with a directive from the Federal Government, civil servants working in Abuja in particular, have begun testing for COVID-19 infection. This was to further enable the Federal Government to contain spread of the disease by ensuring asymtotmatic civil servants who were unaware of their positive status to get treated in order to avoid an innocent spread of the virus among their colleagues, family and friends. A director in one of the ministries, who craved anonymity, told our correspondent that the directive was received in good faith, and helped in assuaging the fears of many who hitherto, could not get a platform upon which to get tested.

Director of Information, Media and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Health, Olujumi Oyetomi, who also confirmed that civil servants have commenced the COVID-19 testing as directed, said on the part of the health ministry, there was a hundred per cent compliance. He said: “I wouldn’t know if other civil servants have started but the whole ministry of health went through the tests. It is no big deal, we have gotten our results. “It recorded a hundred per cent compliance with the testing, individuals were given code numbers which enabled FCT testing authorities to revert back with the result of individuals.

For as long as you keep seeing individuals back at work it means their results were negative.” Recall that a circular was issued by Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) directing all Federal Civil Servants to visit the THISDAY Dome, Abuja, to get tested for COVID-19.

