FG orders closure of FGC Kwali over security threats

Concerned over the lives and safety of students of Federal Government College, Kwali, Abuja, the Federal Government has ordered the immediate closure of the school until further notice.

Recall that the social media was on Sunday agog with unverified information that parents were rushing to the school to pick up their children following security threats on the school and environ.

However, a directive has also been given by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Ad- amu, to the effect that special arrangements be made for final year students of the FGC, Kwali to conclude their National Examination Council (NECO) examinations.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Ben Goong, yesterday in Abuja, said the security in some of the villages close to the school had been breached, adding that it poses a threat to the school.

The statement partly reads: “The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate closure of Federal Government College Kwali, located in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Education Minister, Adamu Adamu who gave the directive in the early hours of this morning said the closure became necessary following security breach on Sheda and Lambata Villages, suburbs of Kwali Area Council which also threatened FGC Kwali.

According to the Minister, the timely intervention of security Agencies saved the situation.” The Education minister Mallam Adamu Adamu, has also “directed Principals of Unity Colleges across the country to liaise with security Agencies within their jurisdictions in order to forstall any security breach in our schools.”

