FG Orders Closure Of National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos

The Federal Government on Saturday announced the temporary closure of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, due to the collapse of a floodlight mast on Sunday.

The FG made the announcement in a statement issued by the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare after inspecting the collapsed floodlight mast.

New Telegraph reports that the Minister had paid a scheduled visit to the stadium on Friday, promising to make his stand known after due assessment.

After the tour around the stadium, he ordered the closure of the stadium to avert any unforeseen circumstances.

According to Dare “Thank God there was no casualty. I also inspected the three other light masts and the effects of age and weather elements were visible, clearly, they are also a suspect after 51 years.

He further explains “Based on my assessment, advice of experts, and in the interest of public safety, there will be a temporary closure of the stadium and surrounding facilities; proper assessment and necessary action will be taken soon.

“The concession process towards fully privatising the Surulere stadium which began last year will be expedited by the Federal Government through the ICRC towards a comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade of the 51 years old edifice. He added.

“We have decided to be on the side of caution, hence the decision to impose extensive restrictions around the stadium.

“We request the cooperation of anyone who this decision may inconvenience as we cannot ascertain the reality on the ground,” said the minister. (NAN)

 

