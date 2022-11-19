News

FG orders immediate implementation of enhanced salary, welfare scheme for judicial officers

The Federal Government has approved and directed that immediate measures be taken for the implementation of the enhanced salary and welfare scheme for judicial officers. President Muhmmadu Buhari made this known yesterday at the official commissioning and handing over ceremony of Nabo Graham-Douglass Campus of the Nigerian Law School Port Harcourt to the Council of Legal Education. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Jusitice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who represented Buhari at the occasion, according to a statement issued to newsmen on Friday by Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu. According to the statement, Buhari has directed the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to promptly commence measures towards realisation and implementation of enhanced salary and welfare scheme for the judicial officers in the country.

The President said this and many other initiatives were targeted at significantly strengthening the capacity and independence of the judiciary, which he said remained a pillar of strength and stability for the nation’s democracy. “This administration will, therefore, continue to support efforts to transform the judiciary, as part of a critical strategy, in ensuring a fair, progressive and prosperous society, with the rule of law as its cornerstone,” he said. Buhari also called on the judiciary to continue to uphold the ethics of their profession and operate with accountability and probity in the exercise of their judicial and administrative duties.

He charged the Council of Legal Education to sustain the trust by optimally maintaining and running the project in furtherance of the quest to improve and sustain high standards in legal education. Buhari commended the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the people of the state, the Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law and the entire justice sector family for the initiative, which he said culminated in the building and handing over of the new campus to the Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School.

 

