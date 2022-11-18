News

FG orders immediate implementation of enhanced salary, welfare scheme for Judicial Officers

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved and directed that measures be taken for immediate implementation of the enhanced salary and welfare scheme for judicial officers.

President Muhammadu Buhari made this known Friday at the official commissioning and handing over ceremony of Nabo Graham-Douglass Campus of the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt to the Council of Legal Education.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Jusitice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) represented the President at the occasion, according to a statement issued to newsmen on Friday by Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu.

According to the statement, Buhari has directed the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to promptly commence measures towards realisation and implementation of enhanced salary and welfare scheme for the judicial officers in the country.

 

Our Reporters

