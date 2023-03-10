Top Stories

FG Orders Probe Of Lagos Train-Bus Crash As LASEMA Faults Driver

The Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the fatal train/ Lagos Staff Bus accident that occurred on Thursday at PWD in Ikeja, Lagos State which killed eight people and injured 96 others.

The FG has directed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB’s) to launch an immediate investigation into the root cause of the collision between the train and a staff bus.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a few minutes before 8 am on Thursday a passenger train collided with a fully-loaded staff bus belonging to the Lagos State Government at the PWD rail crossing, off the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The ill-fated bus with registration no 04A- 48LA was navigating its way to connect the Government Residential Area, Ikeja en route to the state secretariat, Alausa, when it collided with the train at the PWD rail crossing.

The staff bus was said to be coming from Isolo while the train was heading to Ido from Ijoko, Ogun State.

According to eyewitnesses, the train dragged the bus on its rail for about 100 metres from PWD to Sogunle before getting stuck.

Some panic-stricken passengers of the bus, especially those close to the exit doors, reportedly made frantic efforts to jump off the bus being dragged by the train.

By the time the train and the bus finally stopped on the rail, the bus passengers fell upon one another in their attempts to find their way out of the trapped vehicle.

Two passengers were said to have died on the spot while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Rescue workers who were mobilised to the scene evacuated the victims and rushed them to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

The FG directive was revealed by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, in a tweet via his Verified Twitter handle, @hadisirika.

The minister expressed his condolences to those affected by the tragedy and prayed for a quick recovery for those injured.

He wrote, “My heart goes out to those who lost their lives in today’s train crash and those who got injured as well as the Government and people of Lagos.

“Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau experts have been directed to move quickly. We solicit public cooperation as the investigation commences”

However, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency  (LASEMA) and the Nigerian Railway Corporation have blamed the driver of the staff bus for a fatal train accident

Giving reasons for the deadly crash, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told journalists that the bus driver ignored signals from the NRC officials as he was in a hurry to cross the rail.

Also, the NRC, in a statement by its Deputy Director Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, said the bus failed to obey the instruction of the corporation officials as he overtook other vehicles waiting for the train to pass.

