News

FG orders reversal of 10% tariff increment by mobile network operators

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Following the report of perceived implementation of 10 per cent upward tariff adjustments on voice and data services, the Federal Government through the telecoms regulatory Agency, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed both voice and data service providers to reverse the action.

The government said the decision was take unilateral by the service providers without the government approval. Recall that 10 per cent upward tariff adjustments for some voice and data services was recently approved by the NCC but was disapproved by the Board of the Commission. In a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, on Wednesday, the Agency stated: “The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to media reports of unilateral implementation of the recently approved 10 per cent upward tariff adjustments for some voice and data services by the service providers, on their networks.

“The consideration for 10 per cent approval for tariff adjustments for different voice and data packages was in line with the mandates of the Commission as provided by the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, and other extant Regulations and Guidelines, as this was within the provisions of existing price floor and price cap as determined for the industry.” It further explained that the decision was also taken after a critical and realistic review and analysis of the operational environment and the current business climate in Nigeria, as it affects all sectors of the economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom approves partial reopening of schools for primary six, JSS3 and SS3

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State executive council yesterday approved the reopening of schools in compliance with the recommendations of the Presidential Tax Force on COVID-19. Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House, Makurdi, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Adingi, said the schools would be reopened for […]
News

Wike meets IGP, demands motive behind Justice Odili’s home invasion

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has told the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to find out why the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court was invaded.   The governor, who made the demand yesterday when he led a delegation of Rivers elders and elected representatives to the IGP […]
News

Ogun monarch lauds Abiodun’s equitable developmental feats

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has given accolades to the present administration in Ogun State for ensuring equity in the distribution of dividends of democracy across the three senatorial districts. Akarigbo said this at a reception organised by the committee of friends in honour of the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica