FG orders reversal of 10% tariff increment by mobile network operators

Following the report of perceived implementation of 10 per cent upward tariff adjustments on voice and data services, the Federal Government through the telecoms regulatory Agency, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed both voice and data service providers to reverse the action.

The government said the decision was take unilateral by the service providers without the government approval. Recall that 10 per cent upward tariff adjustments for some voice and data services was recently approved by the NCC but was disapproved by the Board of the Commission. In a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, on Wednesday, the Agency stated: “The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to media reports of unilateral implementation of the recently approved 10 per cent upward tariff adjustments for some voice and data services by the service providers, on their networks.

“The consideration for 10 per cent approval for tariff adjustments for different voice and data packages was in line with the mandates of the Commission as provided by the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, and other extant Regulations and Guidelines, as this was within the provisions of existing price floor and price cap as determined for the industry.” It further explained that the decision was also taken after a critical and realistic review and analysis of the operational environment and the current business climate in Nigeria, as it affects all sectors of the economy.

