News Top Stories

FG orders workers below GL. 13 to stay at home

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government has ordered civil servants from grade level 12 and below to stay at home for five weeks. Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known yesterday in a circular in Abuja. Esan said the directive followed the reported cases of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The circular reads in part: “Following Mr. President’s approval of recommendations of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, in the light of the second wave of the infection in Nigeria, officers on grade level 12 and below are hereby directed to stay at home for a period of five weeks, effective from Wednesday, December 23 and await further directive.” According to her, the decision has become necessary to streamline the number of officers who come to work daily.

She said that the affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home, while officers on grade level 13 and above are to adhere to preventive measures. “The measures include maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitising of hands and wearing of face masks and reducing the number of visitors. “In line with the prescription of the PTF, virtual meetings are encouraged with the view to minimising physical contact.

“In addition, Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are expected to sustain the provision and use of necessary amenities in compliance with the existing guidelines on prevention and the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. “Security operatives manning the gates of offices should be directed to demand for the identity card of staff coming to the office to ensure that they are on grade level 13 and above before granting them access to the premises,” she advised.

Esan had also instructed the permanent secretaries and the chief executive officers to bring the contents of the circular to the attention of all concerned officers and ensure compliance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP to Buhari: Tear gas attack on abducted students’ parents callous

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as callous, the unwarranted tear gas attack by the police on the grieving parents of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan condemned the attack “meted on the grief-stricken parents after […]
News

Pollution increases stroke risk in people with heart disorder

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists in the United States (U.S.) said people with one of the most common heart disorders who are exposed to greater levels of pollution have a 1.2- fold higher risk of developing stroke than their peers who live with less pollution. The results of their new study by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical […]
News

CNN And The Soul Of Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent video released by the Cable News Network (CNN) got me thinking about what we are up against in Nigeria. As I patiently listened to the narrative in the video and the accompanying pictures I was speechless for two reasons; one is the fact that the videos used by the CNN were not any […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: