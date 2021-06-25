News

FG: Oronsaye committee’s report not dead, to be reconsidered

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

… 390,676 employees enrolled in IPPIS

The Federal Government has said the report of the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Parastatals, otherwise known as “Oronsaye Committee report” has not died, as being speculated in some quarters. Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday when she briefed the press on the activities lined up to commemorate this year’s Nigeria Civil Service Week, said the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation was working with the Head of Service to reconsider the report. Yemi-Esan noted that her several meetings with SGF, Boss Mustapha, would soon give birth to the Inter-Governmental committee to implement the recommendations of the reports. She also disclosed that the Inter-Governmental committee will harmonise the work of the committee and make appropriate recommendations in the interest of the public service. There have been a lot of talks about the report. Let me just clarify.

The Oronsaye report is a report of a committee that was headed by the Head of Service, but it was not a Head of Service committee. It was just that the committee was headed by a Head of Service, although it was a Presidential committee domiciled in the SGF Office”. Also, Yemi-Esan disclosed that the Federal Government yesterday said it has enrolled about 390,676 workers in the ongoing Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) exercise. She noted that the figure excludes that of the military, para-military, police and the universities.

“As at 31st January, 2021, a total number of 559 MDAs with 390,676 employees have been captured on the IPPIS Platform. This figure excludes the army, para-military, police and universities. “Accordingly, several activities have been initiated and carried out by the Office towards driving, implementing and deployment of the Human Resource module of IPPIS. “The HR component of IPPIS is critical because it is the basis on which the other modules, especially the payroll module, revolve. All staff in the core ministries have been verified and enrolled unto the IPPIS Platform, which implies that the core staff can utilize the self-service components to generate pay slips and apply for leave, etc,” she added.

Our Reporters

