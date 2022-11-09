News Top Stories

FG: Over 12,000 prison inmates freed in 6 years

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that over 12,000 inmates were released from various correctional centres across the country within the last six years. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), stated thisduringthe2023budgetdefense before the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

He said the release was in line with the policy of prison decongestion of this administration. Malami stated this in response to a question from Senator Ajibola Basiru (APC, Osun Central), noting that the Federal Government was able to decongest the over congested prisons across the country through policy actions, in addition to the administration of Criminal Justice Act, meant for expeditious dispensation of Justice.

He said: “When this government came on board in 2015, the problem of prison congestions was at the front burner of national discourse, which made President Muhammadu Buhari to set machineries in motion in different ways for required solution.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu presents Staff of Office to Akesan, Ogudu monarchs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu, yesterday presented Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to Oba Nojeemdeen Abidemi Aberejo Ogunjobi as the 2nd Alakesan of Akesan Land and Oba Najimu Akinwunmi Fashola as the 2nd Ologudu of Ogudu Land. The Akesan monarch is of Alimosho Local Government and Ologudu Land in […]
News

PRP withdraws from Osun governorship election

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has announceditswithdrawal from the Osun State Governorship Election of holding tomorrow. This is coming barely 48 hours to the crucial poll. National Secretary of the party, Babatunde Alli who disclosed this to the media last night in Abuja, said the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PRP gave the directive […]
News

Four PDP govs in Ondo to welcome Mimiko

Posted on Author Reporter

  Babatope Okeowo, Akure Four governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have arrived Ondo State in order to persuade former Governor Olusegun Mimiko to join the party. The governors included Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Okezie Ikpeasu of Abia State visited Mimiko in order to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica