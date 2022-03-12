News Top Stories

FG: Over 19m Nigerians, 21 states risk hunger crisis

The Federal government on Friday, said that about 19.4 million people, including 416,000 Internally Displaced Persons in 21 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), would face a food crisis between June and August 2022. It was also revealed that about 14.4 million people, including 385,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in 21 States and FCT would be affected by the food crisis in May 2022.

This was disclosed through a 2022 Cadre Harmonisé food and nutrition insecurity analysis report, released by the National Programme for Food Security, a unit of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, at a workshop in Abuja on Friday.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ernest Umakhihe, said the projections were based on empirical evidence gathered by field workers, including technical partners who toured the affected areas. Umakhihe noted that the “Cadre Harmonise (CH) analysis covered 21 states of Nigeria, namely: Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross-River, Edo. Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The state level analysis was conducted in four designated centres namely, Bauchi Centre (Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe States), Katsina Centre (Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara,), los Centre (Plateau, Niger, Bauchi, Benue, Gombe, Taraba and the FCT) and Benin Center (Abia, Cross-River, Edo, Enugu and Lagos), Four states, namely, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno and Yobe conducted their analysis at the LGA level. A total of 459 Zones/LGAS across the 21 states and the FCT were analyzed for both the current and projected periods. “The March, 2022 CH cycle analyzed a total of 158,227,683 people. Out of this, 14,019,120 (i.e., 8.9% of the analyzed population) people in the participating states are currently in various critical phases (3, 4 & 5) of food and nutrition insecurity.

 

Our Reporters

