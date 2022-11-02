News Top Stories

FG owes highway contractors N10.4trn –Fashola

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said the shortage of young engineers and technical officers due to the embargo on employment is adversely affecting the ministry. Fashola, who was yesterday in the House of Representatives to defend his ministry’s budget, also disclosed that N10.4 trillion was being owed to highway contractors by the Federal Government. The former Lagos State governor said: “The shortage of younger engineers/ technical officers in the ministry as a result of the embargo on employment is affecting proficient project supervision at the sites.

It is expected that more sources of funding of highway projects be explored as well as lifting the embargo on employment of needed engineers/ technical officers at middle level to enhance supervision of projects.” He added: “The main challenge for highway development in the country remains inadequate funding. As of date, the govern ment is committed to highway contractors to the tune of about N10.4 trillion while a total of about N765 billion are unpaid certificates for executed works. “As of October 2022, the ministry had a cumulative unpaid certificate in the sum of N765,017,139,752.92 for ongoing highway and bridge projects. Apart from the pressure of resources to pay, there is the inadequacy of annual budget provisions where N100 million or N200 million was provided for roads costing twenty or more billion.

“In spite of all odds, 20 major highway projects have so far been completed in 2022 and are ready for inauguration. The total cost of the completed projects is in the sum of N444,322,123,808.61 and they cover a total length of 379.677km. Additionally, there are 59 major highways/ bridges priority projects that are at an advanced level, to be completed within 2022- 2023 with a total contract sum of N60,961,187,130.71.” Fashola disclosed that the ministry is currently undertaking a total of 1,642 highway contracts at a total contract sum of N 10,395,294,937,624.20 spread over the six geo-political zones, explaining that the 1,642 ongoing contracts are categorised according to special funding mechanisms. He said: “A total of six selected critical projects are being funded under the 2022 PIDF Project, which is managed by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). As at date, the total sum of N754,790,502,612.80 has been certified out of the sum of N1,314,753,921,766.72. This translates to a performance of 57.41%.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Myanmar activists find new ways to protest as EU prepares sanctions on junta

Posted on Author Reporter

    Protesters honked car horns in Myanmar on Monday and planted posters in an empty square to avoid arrest, injury or death as the European Union prepared to impose sanctions on 11 people linked to last month’s coup and subsequent crackdown. At least 250 people have been killed so far in anti-junta protests which […]
News

Diri condemns Water Resources Bill, says it’s draconian

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has condemned the National Water Resources Bill before the National Assembly, describing it as draconian while noting that it would have adverse effect on the predominantly maritime state if it is passed into law. Diri made his stance known on Friday when the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, […]
News

Reaching out to people is shortcut to success in real estate practice

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The Chairman, Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), Dr Augustine Onwumere, has advised real estate practitioners not to underestimate the potency of reaching out to people for a successful real estate practice. He disclosed that the ability to reach out to people with quality information about opportunities that exist in the industry is the magic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica