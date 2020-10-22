FG owes road contractors N392bn –Fashola

…Senate seeks funding from PENCOM Fund

Minister of Works and H o u s i n g , Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government was currently owing construction firms handling 711 road projects across the country the sum of N392 billion.

Fashola, who made the disclosure during the 2021 budget defence of his Ministry, noted with concern that the N392 billion debt was far higher than the N276 billion proposed as budgetary allocation for road projects in 2021.

He told the Senate Committee on Works that, “with the situation on ground , a stop has come for new projects and need for prioritizing of existing ones towards achieving completion of some of them”.

He also stated that the sum of N6.62 trillion was needed by the government to fund the 711 road projects across the country, saying that since adequate resources were not available, prioritizing the projects had become imperative.

“We do not have the resources that we need to fix our road infrastructure at once; the very reason why we need to prioritize what want to do.

“The situation on ground requires us to cut our coat according to our cloth and not according to our size because no good will come out of more new road projects now”, he said

He however, explained to the committee that in order to remedy the situation, the 711 projects had been categorized into four different areas of funding and execution.

The first of the categorization, according to him, is the Highway Projects Financed with Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund ( PIDF) which covers projects such as Lagos – Shagamu – Ibadan dual carriage way, 2nd Niger Bridge and rehabilitation of Abuja – Kaduna – Kano dual carriage way.

The second of such categorization, the Minister noted, are Highways Projects Financed with the Sovereign Sukuk Fund totalling 44 roads across the six geo- political zones.

Then, the third in the categorization are Highways Project Financed under Tax Credit, some of which are Lokoja- Obajana – Kabba – Ilorin road, Apapa – Wharf Road in Lagos State , Apapa – Oworonsoki – Ojota Expressway etc.

Those in the fourth category he stated further, are Highways Projects funded from Multilateral loans.

Fashola told the Federal lawmakers that the Ministry had given priority to 18 roads/bridges projects that had already attained some appreciable physical achievement for completion within a 12 -15 months period (December 2021) .

When the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adamu Aliero ( APC Kebbi Central ), suggested to the Minister, the need to look at the fund in the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), to fund some of the road projects , he said he was not in a position to do that.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) seems to be in the best position to work out such arrangement .

“It will be helpful if that type of funding can be put together “, he said.

