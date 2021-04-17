FG partners AfDB to roll out agro-processing zones in 7 states

The Federal Government in partnership with the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) has concluded plans to roll out the first phase of the Special-Agro Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) in seven states of the federation. This was disclosed yesterday by the AfDB’s Acting Vice President, Agriculture, Human and Social Development, Ms. Toda Atsuko, who briefed the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at a meeting in the Presidential Villa. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Nanono and his counterpart in the Industry, Trade and Investment Ministry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, were also at the meeting.

According to a release by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, the seven states to benefit from the first phase of the SAPZ are: Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Cross River, Kano, Kaduna and Kwara. All the other states in the country are to be added later as the scheme progresses. Atsuko said the bank in collaboration with other stakeholders was ready to start the first phase of the SAPZ Programme, having completed a joint appraisal mission across the 36 states with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). Osinbajo, in his comment, said he was pleased at the spate of work done so far advising the team to synergize concretely with Green Imperative (which is the partnership with the Brazilians) in order to complement each other.

“I am absolutely certain that we have enough room given the sheer size of the agric enterprise in Nigeria, we have enough room to accommodate these programmes, especially when they are synergized in a way that it will benefit the entire sector,” he said. The Vice President equally called for collaboration with the states and the Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, in his remark, welcomed the partnership to establish agro-processing zones across the country, noting that it would be to the benefit of farmers and the agric sector at large.

