News

FG partners AfDB to roll out agro-processing zones in 7 states

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Government in partnership with the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) has concluded plans to roll out the first phase of the Special-Agro Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) in seven states of the federation. This was disclosed yesterday by the AfDB’s Acting Vice President, Agriculture, Human and Social Development, Ms. Toda Atsuko, who briefed the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at a meeting in the Presidential Villa. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Nanono and his counterpart in the Industry, Trade and Investment Ministry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, were also at the meeting.

According to a release by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, the seven states to benefit from the first phase of the SAPZ are: Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Cross River, Kano, Kaduna and Kwara. All the other states in the country are to be added later as the scheme progresses. Atsuko said the bank in collaboration with other stakeholders was ready to start the first phase of the SAPZ Programme, having completed a joint appraisal mission across the 36 states with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). Osinbajo, in his comment, said he was pleased at the spate of work done so far advising the team to synergize concretely with Green Imperative (which is the partnership with the Brazilians) in order to complement each other.

“I am absolutely certain that we have enough room given the sheer size of the agric enterprise in Nigeria, we have enough room to accommodate these programmes, especially when they are synergized in a way that it will benefit the entire sector,” he said. The Vice President equally called for collaboration with the states and the Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, in his remark, welcomed the partnership to establish agro-processing zones across the country, noting that it would be to the benefit of farmers and the agric sector at large.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Unpaid allowances: PASAN threatens to shut down rivers Assembly

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harco urt

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) yesterday threatened to shut down the Rivers State House of Assembly for not paying their allowances for the past four years.   The National President of the association, Comrade Mohammed Usman, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, decried the failure of the leadership of the Rivers State […]
News

Labour unions down tools in Ondo Varsity

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Workers at the Ondo Stateowned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, have commenced an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries running into six months. The affected unions were the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT). The notice of strike signed […]
News Top Stories

Ogun builds IDP camps as Oyan dam starts release of water

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Olufemi Adediran

•Lagos asks residents of flood prone areas to relocate   The Ogun State government said it has started building Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camps to temporarily relocate residents who may be affected by flooding that may arise from the release of water from the Oyan Dam, even as its Lagos counterpart again warned residents living […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica