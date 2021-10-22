FG partners Dettol on hand hygiene

In its efforts to increase awareness around hand hygiene habits and the importance of regular hand washing with soap, Dettol Nigeria, has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and highlighted the critical role hand hygiene plays in reducing disease transmission as the on-going COVID-19 pandemic continues. This development occurred as Dettol marked the 2021 Global Handwashing Day, an international advocacy day dedicated to increasing public awareness and understanding about the importance of washing hands with soap as an effective way of preventing diseases. At the commemoration event in Abuja, with the theme; “Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together,” the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Sulaimon Hussein Adamu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, while commending the stakeholders for their support said, sustenance of sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria is vehemently important and it is important to create awareness around the issue of sanitation and hygiene.

