News

FG partners Dettol on hand hygiene

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

In its efforts to increase awareness around hand hygiene habits and the importance of regular hand washing with soap, Dettol Nigeria, has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and highlighted the critical role hand hygiene plays in reducing disease transmission as the on-going COVID-19 pandemic continues. This development occurred as Dettol marked the 2021 Global Handwashing Day, an international advocacy day dedicated to increasing public awareness and understanding about the importance of washing hands with soap as an effective way of preventing diseases. At the commemoration event in Abuja, with the theme; “Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together,” the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Sulaimon Hussein Adamu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, while commending the stakeholders for their support said, sustenance of sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria is vehemently important and it is important to create awareness around the issue of sanitation and hygiene.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN to launch digital currency by October

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Apex bank’s choice to supplement cash Move to enhance financial inclusion target The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will launch the pilot scheme of its digital currency on October 1, 2021. According to an online media outfit, Nairametrics, quoting “private sources” yesterday, the apex bank and stakeholders shed further light on its digital currency initiative […]
News Top Stories

Wike: Virtually everything has collapsed under APC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcou rt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that almost everything has collapsed in the country under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Wike urged APC governors to accept the fact that their party has failed Nigerians, citing worsening insecurity across the country.   He noted that the APCled Federal Government promised to […]
News

Minority Reps call for patriotism

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has rejoiced with Muslim faithfuls and all Nigerians on the occasion of Eid el Kabir celebration. The caucus in a sallah message by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu urged leaders across the arms and sectors of governance across the country to use the occasion to shed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica