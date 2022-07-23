News

FG partners Elrae Technologies, launches Nigerian National Game

The federal government in partnership with Elrae Technologies has launched the Nigerian National Game (NNG). The Game, launched in Abuja by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), is to be driven by technology through USSD and other digital platforms. The Commission said the new game would boost jobs and wealth creation when driven with technology. NLRC Director General, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, in his remarks reiterated that the launch of NNG was to establish the commission’s commitment to drive the expansion of the sector and give more Nigerians access to an indigenous platform that can change their life’s story. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was in the company of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume and other top government officials, urged NLRC to ensure the integrity of the game, while also warning against irresponsible gaming and addiction.

 

