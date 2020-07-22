News

FG partners private sector to salvage Nigeria’s economy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Following the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the Federal Government yesterday said that in the next 12 months, it would work in close collaboration with state govern­ments and the private sector to stimulate the economy with the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).
This the government said would prevent­ the collapse of businesses, guide against economic downturn and recession in the country post COVID-19.
The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in a document titled: ‘Bouncing Back: Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan,’ made available to New Telegraph yesterday, said the N2.3 trillion stimulus fund was targeted at forestalling severe economic downturn and rising unemployment in the country caused particularly by the pandemic.
In the economic sustainability plan document, the vice-president explained that ensuring liquidity, retaining and creating jobs using labour intensive methods in key areas like agriculture, housing, digital business services and direct labour interventions were critical to the administration as a benchmark to stimulate growth in the economy post COVID-19.
Osinbajo said: “It is clear that we must now take urgent steps to forestall a severe economic downturn and the largest unemployment situation yet in our history.
“Consequently, over the next twelve months, the Federal Government will work in close collaboration with state govern­ments and the private sector to stimulate the economy by preventing business collapse and ensuring liquidity, retaining and creating jobs using labour intensive methods in key areas like agriculture, housing, digital business services and direct labour interventions.
“We must also undertake growth-enhancing and job-creating infra­structural investments in roads, bridges, renewable energy, and communication technologies and extend the protection of vulner­able groups, including women and persons living with disabilities, through pro-poor spending.”
According to him, the

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG shuts Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Due to multiple tanker accidents on the Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan bound carriageway last Sunday, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Olukayode Popoola has said the bridge would be shut to traffic this Saturday and Sunday to allow integrity tests. Speaking with New Telegraph on Friday, he said the contractor, Julius […]
News

Tobacco cigarettes can stiffen arteries

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists in Germany said that smoking and vaping, whether by means of tobacco cigarettes, e-cigarettes or water pipes, stiffens the arteries, causes inflammation and damages DNA, leading to a variety of health problems.     According to the findings of a new study published in the ‘European Heart Journal,’ smoking and vaping may increase the […]
News

Tax Relief: Akwa Ibom stops daily sale of tickets to transporters

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has stopped indefinitely daily sales of tickets, emblems and haulage by revenue agents in the state. This followed a recent directive by the state government to tax agents to stop the collection of taxes from different sectors of the economy through the Board of Internal Revenue. To this end, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: