FG pays 2020 Group Life insurance premium

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) said that the Federal Government had paid the 2020 Group Life Insurance for all Federal Government workers in full.

The Vice President of the Council, Mr. Tunde Oguntade, made the disclosure while speaking to members of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) shortly after their 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos. Oguntade, who represented the NCRIB President, Dr (Mrs) Bola Onigbogi, at the occasion also called on Federal Government to engage the services of registered insurance brokers in order to mitigate the risk of contact failures.

He expressed displeasure over government’s failure to engage insurance brokers in its insurance arrangement, stating that the council would continue to engage the government on the need for them to always engage the services of the brokers in their insurance arrangement.

According to him, “The 2020 Group Life is off the schedule because full premium has been paid on the account for the current year, there’s no lapse in cover at the moment.

“On government contracts, what we are trying to do at NCRIB is to talk to ministers through our liaison committee and leadership that the contract failure thing you have all over the federation if you have insurance and you have Brokers arranging them for you, of course all those contracts failure will not be there because contracts failures are sometimes premeditated and they do not want to listen to us.

