Business

FG pays 2020 Group Life insurance premium

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) said that the Federal Government had paid the 2020 Group Life Insurance for all Federal Government workers in full.

 

The Vice President of the Council, Mr. Tunde Oguntade, made the disclosure while speaking to members of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) shortly after their 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos. Oguntade, who represented the NCRIB President, Dr (Mrs) Bola Onigbogi, at the occasion also called on Federal Government to engage the services of registered insurance brokers in order to mitigate the risk of contact failures.

 

He expressed displeasure over government’s failure to engage insurance brokers in its insurance arrangement, stating that the council would continue to engage the government on the need for them to always engage the services of the brokers in their insurance arrangement.

 

According to him, “The 2020 Group Life is off the schedule because full premium has been paid on the account for the current year, there’s no lapse in cover at the moment.

 

“On government contracts, what we are trying to do at NCRIB is to talk to ministers through our liaison committee and leadership that the contract failure thing you have all over the federation if you have insurance and you have Brokers arranging them for you, of course all those contracts failure will not be there because contracts failures are sometimes premeditated and they do not want to listen to us.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nissan announces 4-year plan for Africa, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

N issan Group of Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) has unveiled a comprehensive four-year strategy for the region.     Under the company’s Global Transformation Plan, the AMI strategy is developed around two areas of rationalization, and prioritization and focus. For rationalisation, the company is set to optimise the regional product portfolio by 20 […]
Business

Presco’s earnings decline on cost pressure

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

Rising operational challenges have impacted negatively on earnings of Presco Oil Palm Plc. Chris Ugwu writes     O ver dependent on oil and gas as major source of revenue has continued to remain a major factor contributing to Nigeria’s inability to meet up with the global rise in demand for palm oil.     […]
Business

Access Bank excites SMEs with digital lending product

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Access Bank Plc has launched a digital lending portal, “Cashflow Loans by Access,” which, according to the lender, is a solution for business owners to access loans easily from the comfort of their homes via an online platform while staying safe. According to Access Bank, Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) customers, who have established sufficient […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: