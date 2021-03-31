News

FG pays over N2bn workers’ death benefits

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Government said it has paid through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OCSoF) the sum of N2.3 billion out of the N2.5 billion as death benefits to the next-of-kin to deceased workers. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this when members of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service paid an oversight visit to her.

Yemi-Esan said other beneficiaries would also get their payment as soon as the office received the requisite attestation from banks. While she appealed to the lawmakers for support, she also disclosed that the government through her office had launched a national policy on virtual engagement to boost ease of doing business, following the outbreak of COVID-19 that had forced a new normal on the society.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the committee, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, said the Head of the Civil Service had made enormous commitment towards digitising the service and needed to be encouraged. Shekarau also added the civil service being the wheel on which governance rotates, hence the need to make legislation that would foster good governance and effective service delivery. Meanwhile, Yemi-Esan also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the process for the appointment of new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service, to fill vacancies of retired and those retiring in 2021 from Ekiti, Enugu, Katsina, Lagos and Nasarawa states.

Yemi-Esan disclosed this through a circular ref: HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/ IX/4. She said it was only officers in the mainstream federal civil service, who had attained the position of substantive director on Grade Level 17 on or before 1st January, 2019 and had updated their records on the IPPIS Verification portal, from the affected states and were not retiring from service earlier than 31st of December 2022, were eligible to participate

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

RMAFC, EFCC, ICPC tackle agencies holding FG’s revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have concluded plans to embark on nationwide verification and reconciliation exercise on revenue inflows, remittances from relevant organisations to the appropriate government treasury.   The exercise, billed to commence first […]
News

Green Entrepreneur Edmund Coutan advocates Use of Solar Energy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Our carbon footprint is going to leave an indelible mark on the earth. This is a worrying thought, but some people have chosen their purpose and profession because of it. Green entrepreneur Edmund Coutan is one of these people. Young Edmund Coutan got started on the path of renewable energy early on, realized his dreams, […]
News

TCN faults N1.5trn intervention in power sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has debunked a news story with the title, “TCN faults N1.5tn Intervention in power sector,” published on page 17 of a national newspaper on Friday 22 of January, 2021. TCN said in a statement issued by its General Manager, Market Operations, Engineer Edmund Eje, that, “it did […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica