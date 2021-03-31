FG pays over N2bn workers’ death benefits

The Federal Government said it has paid through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OCSoF) the sum of N2.3 billion out of the N2.5 billion as death benefits to the next-of-kin to deceased workers. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this when members of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service paid an oversight visit to her.

Yemi-Esan said other beneficiaries would also get their payment as soon as the office received the requisite attestation from banks. While she appealed to the lawmakers for support, she also disclosed that the government through her office had launched a national policy on virtual engagement to boost ease of doing business, following the outbreak of COVID-19 that had forced a new normal on the society.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the committee, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, said the Head of the Civil Service had made enormous commitment towards digitising the service and needed to be encouraged. Shekarau also added the civil service being the wheel on which governance rotates, hence the need to make legislation that would foster good governance and effective service delivery. Meanwhile, Yemi-Esan also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the process for the appointment of new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service, to fill vacancies of retired and those retiring in 2021 from Ekiti, Enugu, Katsina, Lagos and Nasarawa states.

Yemi-Esan disclosed this through a circular ref: HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/ IX/4. She said it was only officers in the mainstream federal civil service, who had attained the position of substantive director on Grade Level 17 on or before 1st January, 2019 and had updated their records on the IPPIS Verification portal, from the affected states and were not retiring from service earlier than 31st of December 2022, were eligible to participate

