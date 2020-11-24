FG petitions CNN over report on Lekki ‘massacre’

The Federal Government yesterday, petitioned an international media organisation, Cable News Network (CNN), demanding “immediate and exhaustive investigation into its report on the Lekki Toll Gate incident to determine its authenticity and conformity to basic standards of journalism. The report entitled:

‘How a Bloody Night of Bullets Quashed a Young Protest Movement’ was aired by CNN on November 18, 2020. In the said report, CNN had alleged that it ”uncovered that Nigerian security forces opened fire on unarmed protesters” at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, during the #EndSARS.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Jonathan Hawkins, Vice President Communications, CNN Centre Atlanta, Georgia United States, the government said if CNN failed to carry out its demand, it will “take any action within its laws’’ to prevent CNN from aggravating the #End- SARS crisis in Nigeria.

In the petition dated November 23, 2020 and personally signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the government raised concerns about the report and alleged that it was not done in good faith but was slanted to tally with a certain narrative.

Mohammed said that the CNN failed to exhibit the ethics of journalismwhichrequiredit to ensure balance and fairness in its report. “We write to put on record that the report did not just fall short of journalistic standards; it reinforces the disinformation that is going around on the issue. “It is blatantly irresponsible and it is a poor piece of journalistic work by a reputable international news organization.

“In the first instance, the report did not live up to the most basic of the core principles of journalism – balance and fairness,’’ the minister wrote in the petition. “Rushing to air such a momentous story without presenting the government’s side is inexcusable and indefensible.

“CNN said it contacted over 100 protesters and family members but did not speak to one official of Nigeria’s Federal Government. “While CNNsaidthere was no response from the army and that officials of Lagos State would not speak in view of the Judicial Panel that is investigatingthematter, itdidnot say whateffortitmadetospeak withanyofficialof theFederal Government.

“The truth is that CNN did not even attempt to reach the Federal Government. “Nima Elbagir, who presented the report and most probably led the investigation, is conversant with the Minister of Information and Culture, who is also the Spokesman for the Federal Government of Nigeria; yet, did not say that she even tried to reach the Minister.

“It is therefore strange, to say the least, that she would rush to air such an important ‘investigation’ report without getting the government’s side,’’ he said. The minister said the CNN was not present at the Lekki Toll Gate on the night of the incident but relied heavily on unverified footages it harvested from social media. “Unlike CNN, a reporter from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Pidgin Service, Damilola Banjo, was at the Lekki Toll Gate on the night in question.”

