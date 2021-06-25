News

FG, PGF, Communication Managers decry deliberate misrepresentation of information in Nigeria

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Apparently disturbed by the rate of misinformation in the circulation and its attendant consequences in the country, members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, information managers at the federal and states levels yesterday decried the development, saying that there is deliberate attempt to misrepresent facts and bring down the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

The information managers of the states governed by the governors by the All Progressives Congress (APC), who converged at the Ikeja State, Alausa, Lagos to appraise mode of information dissemination in the country also submitted that there is deliberate attempt to misrepresent facts and bring down the present government. At the meeting attended by governors physically and virtually, the participants noted that despite efforts of the federal and states at delivering dividends of democracy even amidst numerous challenges, certain individuals, separatists’ campaigners are bent on bringing down the government.

Speaking at the PGF meeting with information managers of the APC at federal and state levels hosted by the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu at the Banquet Hall of Lagos House, Ikeja, the Minister of Information and Culture said 476 online platforms had be established by traducers to bring down the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government. Alhaji Muhammed, whose address dwelt on, ‘Mitigating the Contemporary Challenges of Information and Communication Management,’ said that the new information dissemination platforms and digital technology has posed serious challenges to the sector, which need to tackle urgently. Also speaking, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said there is need to properly communicate with the citizens and the electorates, urging the information managers to ensure that they communicate government policies effectively and efficiently to the people.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We need to be proactive in this era of social media. As good as novel as they bring on board they also come with challenges,” urging the information managers to rise up to the challenges posed by the socio media.

Our Reporters

