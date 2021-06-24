News

FG, PGF, Communication Managers decry deliberate misrepresentation of information in Nigeria

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

*Lai Muhammed insists 476 online platforms established to discredit Buhari-led govt

Apparently disturbed by the rate of misinformation in the circulation and its attendant consequences in the country, members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, information managers at the federal and states levels yesterday decried the development, saying that there is deliberate attempt to misrepresent facts and bring down the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

The information managers of the states governed by the governors by the All Progressives Congress (APC), who converged at the Ikeja State, Alausa, Lagos to appraise mode of information dissemination in the country also submitted that there is deliberate attempt to misrepresent facts and bring down the present government.

At the meeting attended by governors physically and virtually, the participants noted that despite efforts of the federal and states at delivering dividends of democracy even amidst numerous challenges, certain individuals, separatists’ campaigners are bent on bringing down the government.

Speaking at the PGF meeting with information managers of the APC at federal and state levels hosted by the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Banquet Hall of Lagos House, Ikeja, the Minister of Information and Culture said 476 online platforms had be established by traducers to bring down the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Also speaking, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said there is need to properly communicate with the citizens and the electorates, urging the information managers to ensure that they communicate government policies effectively and efficiently to the people.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We need to be proactive in this era of social media. As good as novel as they bring on board they also come with challenges,” urging the information managers to rise up to the challenges posed by the socio media.

Earlier, the Chairman of the PGF and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagadu who joined the meeting virtually because of the “security situation’ in his state said the progressive governors have done well at the federal and in the states they are governing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Northern elders to Buhari: De-escalate rising tension

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately convey a meeting between governors and security operatives to de-escalate rising tension in the country.   The group, which reacted to the impasse between some states in the South- West and Fulani herders in the area, however, described the quit notice given […]
News

COVID-19: Ebonyi lifts ban on night clubs, others

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State government yesterday lifted ban on night clubs, public parks, cinemas, burials/wake keeps and other social gathering in the state. The state government had at the wake of the coronavirus pandemic ordered the closure of public places for social activities.   But in a statement from Commissioner for Information and Sate Orientation, Uchenna Orji […]
News

US Republicans criticize Speaker over hair appointment

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Republicans criticized House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday for going to a hair salon in San Francisco in an apparent violation of the city’s coronavirus pandemic regulations, but the Democratic leader said she had been told by the salon the appointment was allowed. Pelosi briefly addressed the issue to reporters in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica