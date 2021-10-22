News Top Stories

FG: Phase two Eko Bridge emergency repairs begin Oct. 23

In reference to the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the second phase of emergency repairs on Eko Bridge (Alaka-Apongbon), the Lagos State Government has released the diversion plan for a duration of 18 days commencing from Saturday, October 23 to November 9, 2021. According to the repair schedule contained in the notification, the diversion point will take place on the Apongbon bound side of the bridge. Motorists inbound Apongbon from Alaka will therefore be diverted to Costain Roundabout to access their desired destinations.

To further manage traffic, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde affirmed that traffic guides will be mounted along the affected routes to help motorists navigate the axis during the construction, adding that the State Traffic Management Authority will be on ground to coordinate movement. While lauding the citizenry for their uncompromised understanding and patience amidst various ongoing road projects within the state, Oladeinde assured that the end result will be beneficial to the people and the state.

