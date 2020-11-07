FG planning Intermodal Transportation through railways –Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, said the Federal Government plans to implement intermodal transportation in Nigeria through multiple railway projects already captured in the N13.08 budget estimates. Amaechi stated this at the National Assembly, during a budget defence session with the joint committee on Transportation, explaining however that the projects were planned to commence by 2021 and financed through budgetary and counterpart funding.

He said that part of the projects were construction of 378km single track gauge standard gauge rail line traversing Kano-Katsina -Jibiya with a 20km extension to the commercial border town of Maradi in Niger Republic and a branch line, Kano – Dutse. According to him, three of the projects; Kano to Maradi, Port Harcourt to Maiduguri and Lagos to Calabar rail lines, are to be funded from foreign loans already being negotiated for, by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

He said the construction of Lagos – Ibadan Standard Gauge line had reached 92 per cent completion but for the project to achieve full loan drawdown from co-financier (China EXIM Bank) and attain practical completion, construction of pedestrian and overpass bridges have to be completed.

