FG plans 868 housing units in Oyo, to tackle deficit in S’west

As part of the moves to address housing deficit and challenges of homelessness, the federal Government Wednesday said that it was embarking on the construction of the 868 housing units at Ajoda area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Managing Director of Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa disclosed this when he led the Management of the FHA on a courtesy visit to the Governor, Seyi Makinde.

According to Ashafa, the 868 Federal Housing Authority’s Ajoda-Ibadan Housing Project, was part of the the social Housing Programme, for low and medium income earners, adding that the visit is part of the move to ensure the successful take off of the project

Speaking after an inspection tour of the site, Ashafa said that the Federal Government remains committed to ensuring the provision of affordable housing for all. He added both the low and medium income earners would benefit from the housing scheme.

Meanwhile, the inspection tour of the authority is expected to touch other states in the South West including Lagos State where the agency will also be seeking the support and partnership of the various state governments.

