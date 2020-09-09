Metro & Crime

FG plans 868 housing units in Oyo, to tackle deficit in S’west

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

As part of the moves to address housing deficit and challenges of homelessness, the federal Government Wednesday said that it was embarking on the construction of the 868 housing units at Ajoda area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The Managing Director of Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa disclosed this when he led the Management of the FHA on a courtesy visit to the Governor, Seyi Makinde.
According to Ashafa, the 868 Federal Housing Authority’s Ajoda-Ibadan Housing Project, was part of the the social Housing Programme, for low and medium income earners, adding that the visit is part of the move to ensure the successful take off of the project
Speaking after an inspection tour of the site, Ashafa said that the Federal Government remains committed to ensuring the provision of affordable housing for all. He added both the low and medium income earners would benefit from the housing scheme.
Meanwhile, the inspection tour of the authority is expected to touch other states in the South West including Lagos State where the agency will also be seeking the support and partnership of the various state governments.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Truck kills two undergraduates in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Sympathisers and passers- by wept profusely on Sunday evening at Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, as a truck crushed two university students death. The victims – Ojo Hezekiah Abidemi (25) and Ojo Ayomide (21) – were students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a degree programme affiliated to the College of Education, Ikere- Ekiti.   A witness […]
Metro & Crime

Fire guts Guinness warehouse in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Property worth millions of naira was lost on Thursday morning, during a fire outbreak at a warehouse located on Wempco Road, Ogba, Ikeja area of Lagos. The incident occurred at about 2.30 am when the warehouse stocked with plastic crates, belonging to Guinness Nig Ltd was engulfed in fire. The immediate cause of the […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Arotile, dies

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Philip Nyam, Lawrence Olaoye and Muhammad Bashir

‘Inadvertently killed by ex-schoolmate’ Flying aircraft, my daughter’s childhood dream -Dad Buhari, Senate President, Reps mourn Emmanuel Onani, Philip Nyam, Lawrence Olaoye and Muhammad Bashir An auto crash at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Kaduna, hasclaimedthelifeof Nigeria’sfirst female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile. The record-breaking 24-yearold combat officer was commissioned into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: