FG plans exportation of Shea Butter from C’River

As part of plans to develop the non-oil sector and in line with its diversification move, the Federal Government has said that it was ready to export Shea Butter from Cross River State, saying the product will generate value chains for youth employment. Chief Trade Advisor, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Calabar Office, Emmanuel Etim disclosed this yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, during the flag-off of a campaign to engage rural women in the production of Shea Butter. He said NEPC was willing to boost the capacity of rural women involved in Shea Butter production in a bid to meet the high global demands for the product.

“We are building the capacity of local producers of Shea Butter as well as harnessing the vast potentials of the state in Shea Butter production for optimum benefits. Cross River is richly endowed in terms of Shea Butter trees and our goal is to train local women on how to optimise the production process from Shea nuts to the butter and packaging for exports without losing essential values vital to maximum profit in the processing,” Etim said.

