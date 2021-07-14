Business

FG plans exportation of Shea Butter from C’River

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar Comment(0)

The Federal Government said it was ready to export Shea Butter from Cross River State in order to develop the non-oil sector, saying the product will generate value chains for youth employment.

Chief Trade Advisor, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Calabar office, Emmanuel Etim made this disclosure on Wednesday in Calabar during the flag off of a campaign to engage rural women in the production of Shea Butter.

He said NEPC was willing to boost the capacity of rural women involved in Shea Butter production in a bid to meet the high global demands.

“We are building the capacity of local producers of Shea Butter as well as harnessing the vast potentials of the state in Shea Butter production for optimum benefits.

“Cross River is richly endowed in terms of Shea Butter trees. Our goal is to train local women on how to optimize the production process from Shea nuts to the butter and packaging it for exports without losing essential values vital to maximum profit in the processing.”

In her address, the Trade Promotion Officer, Slyvia Adeneye applauded the Child Care and Adult Protection group for collaborating in facilitating the event and expressed optimism that the synergy will guarantee attainment of set goals for mutual benefits.

Also speaking, one of the resource persons and Trade Promotion Officer, NEPC Makurdi in Benue, Ben Egom revealed that the initiative would equip stakeholders in Cross River with viral skills needed to maximize the vast economic benefits inherent in Shea Butter cultivation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Bitcoin hits record high above $43,000 after Tesla investment

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bitoin hit a record-high above $43,000 on Monday after electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the digital currency. Bitcoin hit $43,725.51 around 1300 GMT, before cooling slightly to $42,352. The cryptocurrency is up around 50 percent since the start of the year. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his […]
Business

‘Nigeria’s debt ratio set to worsen’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Given that the Nigerian economy seems to be sliding into a recession, a development, which may negatively impact government revenue, the authorities would have no option but to rely on borrowings to fund the 2020 budget, thereby worsening the country’s debt ratios, analysts at the research department of Coronation Merchant Bank have said. The analysts […]
Business

Access Bank: Propelled by transformational agenda

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  Access Bank Plc.’s evolution from an obscure Nigerian lender into a worldclass African financial institution in a relatively short period of time can be traced back to its first transformational agenda created by a brilliant management team that came on board in 2002, writes Tony Chukwunyem Although the lender commenced operations on May 11, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica