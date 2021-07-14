FG plans exportation of Shea Butter from C’River

The Federal Government said it was ready to export Shea Butter from Cross River State in order to develop the non-oil sector, saying the product will generate value chains for youth employment.

Chief Trade Advisor, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Calabar office, Emmanuel Etim made this disclosure on Wednesday in Calabar during the flag off of a campaign to engage rural women in the production of Shea Butter.

He said NEPC was willing to boost the capacity of rural women involved in Shea Butter production in a bid to meet the high global demands.

“We are building the capacity of local producers of Shea Butter as well as harnessing the vast potentials of the state in Shea Butter production for optimum benefits.

“Cross River is richly endowed in terms of Shea Butter trees. Our goal is to train local women on how to optimize the production process from Shea nuts to the butter and packaging it for exports without losing essential values vital to maximum profit in the processing.”

In her address, the Trade Promotion Officer, Slyvia Adeneye applauded the Child Care and Adult Protection group for collaborating in facilitating the event and expressed optimism that the synergy will guarantee attainment of set goals for mutual benefits.

Also speaking, one of the resource persons and Trade Promotion Officer, NEPC Makurdi in Benue, Ben Egom revealed that the initiative would equip stakeholders in Cross River with viral skills needed to maximize the vast economic benefits inherent in Shea Butter cultivation.

Like this: Like Loading...