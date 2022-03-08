FG plans job creation through gas sector

Nigeria will leverage its enormous gas potential to create millions of jobs soon, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timpeye Sylva, has said.

Sylva spoke during the fifth edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja.

He said that the jobs were coming from gas companies and entrepreneurs, adding that new firms were coming to take advantage of the country”s potential for growth.

This happens as the country’s proven gas reserves recorded rapid increase in the last few years.

Nigeria’s proven gas reserves grew from 187 Trillion Cubit Feet ( TCF) few years ago to 203.16 TCF in 2021 to 206.53 TCF in 2022.

The junior minister said that the Decade for Gas initiative launched by the Federal Government would by the end of 2022 hit the two-year mark, a development, which has left the country with eight years to meet the target of 10 years.

“So, as we examine the actions needed from now to our target year, 2030, it is helpful for us to reflect and consider how far we have come and where we are in this Decade of Gas effort. Progress should be assessed regularly and workplans updated on a regular basis to ensure that the Decade of Gas initiative meet the set objectives,” he added.

According to him, government is taking the Decade of Gas revolution seriously because Nigeria is rich in gas.

“Nigeria’s current natural gas reserves have risen to 206.53tcf, yet, the country has not even scratched at the 600tcf potential. The country has the largest proven gas reserves in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as enviable Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) infrastructure and export facilities.” he said.

Sylva pointed out that interventions in the gas sector had a significant positive effect on power sector development. It has the ability to lift people out of energy poverty and foster economic development.

On the economic aspect, natural gas is a highly competitive source of power and it can replace more expensive fuel sources, thus reducing the cost of energy with lower energy prices, businesses can thrive and more people can have access to electricity.

He stated further that the entire gas value chain also offered rich investment opportunities for Nigerian companies and entrepreneurs, including the ability of not only powering current industries today but also generating entirely new industries tomorrow, which means additional millions of new jobs for Nigerians.

The minister noted that the Buhari administration was bent on accomplishing its gas revolution agenda.

“More than ever before, Nigeria is uniquely positioned to make a success story out of this mantra. If the on-going gas facilities and infrastructure are completed, gas would not only lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, but the West African sub-region could become energy self-sufficient as a result of Nigeria’s gas revolution.

“We are on course to solving both domestic and sub-regional natural gas deficiencies. Like I said at this summit last year, the world expects so much from Nigeria’s gas sector and we need to match that expectation with action. It is time to awaken the giant,” the minister added.

Referring to the panel session on gas at N.I.E.S, the minister revealed that it would look at the Roadmap to Gas-Powered Economy by 2030.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...