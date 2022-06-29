Business

FG plans new guidelines for cabotage fund disbursement

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Federal Government is working on plans to issue fresh guidelines for the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to deserving shipowners in Nigeria. Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemi Saraki, who disclosed this in Lagos, noted that it was saddening that the Cabotage law had failed to bring about meaningful changes, despite decades of being in operation.

 

The CVFF, domiciled under the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has appreciated to $350 million (N210 billion).

 

This figure represents a percentage increase of 56 per cent between 2021 and 2022. Saraki disclosed this during a ministerial briefing held in Lagos at the weekend, after a week long inspection tour of the Lagos and Tin-Can Island Port Complexes.

 

The minister, while fielding questions from maritime correspondents, disclosed that the money in the CVFF account now stands at $350 million (N210 billion). The Federal Government had, in 2003, set up the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to address the lack of capacity among indigenous ship owners in Nigeria.

 

The CVFF was inserted into the Coastal and Inland Shipping Act of 2003 otherwise referred to as Cabotage Act 2003, in order to provide funds for vessel acquisition amongst indigenous operators. The fund came from the two per cent contribution by indigenous ship owners from every contract executed in the nation’s waters.

 

The disbursement of the CVFF is backed by the provisions of Section 42(1)-(2) of the Cabotage Act 2003, which aims to promote the development of indigenous ship acquisition capacity by providing financial assistance to Nigerian operators in domestic coastal shipping.

 

Saraki explained: “We are honored to be part of those who brought out this Cabotage Act at the National Assembly in 2007, and it is sad to see that decades later, we have not moved too far in implementation, we have not gone too far as far as the Act is concerned. As for the CVFF fund operated by NIMASA, the guidelines have been provided since 2007 and still, no funds have been released.

 

“The ministry, National Assembly and the former director general of NIMASA had set up a committee between NIMASA and stakeholders to revisit the guidelines.

 

The guidelines of 2007 does not apply today. I am not making any excuses because I know it doesn’t take time to come up with guidelines, however, the CVFF funds with NIMASA, plus or minus, is $350 million.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Rising food inflation undermines Nigeria’s economic growth

Posted on Author Anna Oboho

An unrelenting uptick in food inflation appears to cast a shadow on the recent positive indicators emerging from the Nigerian economy. Reports from the National Bureau of Statistics show that the Nigerian economy is on a growth trajectory, while there is also a marginal drop in inflation for January 2022. The bureau had reported that […]
Business

AfDB to hold virtual annual meetings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 2021 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) will take place from June 23 to 25, 2021 in a virtual format, the lender announced yesterday. In a statement posted on its website, the bank said that the theme of the meeting: “Building Resilient Economies in post- COVID-19 Africa,” would provide a platform […]
Business

CIBN appoints Fidelity Bank’s Opara as 22nd president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Dr Kenneth Opara, Executive Director, Lagos and Southwest of Fidelity Bank Plc, has been appointed the 22nd president of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.   Opara, who was the erstwhile 1st Vice-President of the Institute, was elected unopposed at the Institute’s 2022 Annual General Meeting held at the Bankers’ House, Adeola Hopewell, Victoria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica