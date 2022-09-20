FG plans regional policy to address air pollution-induced activities in Niger Delta

The Federal Government has approved the development of a regional policy to address the menace of black soot and other air pollution induced activities in the Niger Delta region. It also approved the establishment of Medical Waste Incinerators and Thermal Desorption Units (TDU) by the nine states that made up the region to facilitate treatments of hazardous medical and industrial wastes. This development was contained in the communiqué issued at the end proof the 5th meeting of the National Council on Niger Delta, NCND, held under the theme: ‘Harnessing 21st Century Development Initiatives and Strategies for Greater Development Impacts in the Niger Delta Region’. According to the communiqué, approval was also given for the establishment of pilot programmes for water hyacinth/invasive water weeds by the MNDA and NDDC in collaboration with Private sector in selected communities impacted by its proliferation; Among other things approved the Council include: “The development of a regional policy to address the menace of black soot and other air pollution induced activities; “That the MNDA and NDDC should assist the Ondo State Government in the establishment of the Araromi Seaside Deep Sea Port at Olokola Free Trade Zone. “The establishment of private sector-driven ferry services in the riverine states to complement road transport.” It also gave nod for: “The intervention of MNDA/ NDDC and other IOCs in the Region in the provision of infrastructural facilities to the Port Harcourt International Trade Complex.” The Council after due deliberations, also urged: “The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, MNDA and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to engage relevant Stakeholders in the Gas Industry and canvass for the modification of the NLNG Train 7 Project design to accommodate the creation of a South-South Gas Node. “The MNDA to propose Executive bill to Federal Executive Council, FEC, to amend Section 103 and 104 of the PIA to facilitate the remittance of Gas Flare Penalty into a Trust Fund, for ease of administration; “Local and international investors operating in the region, as well as state governments to submit viable proposals for more road projects geared at embracing the Executive Order 7 of 2019 on Road Infrastructure Development Scheme in the Niger Delta Region in line with the current Medium-Term Plan 2021-2025 of the Federal Government. “The MNDA, NDDC and the nine States in the Region to complement the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs on its programmes for rural women in the Niger Delta region such as Liquefied Petroleum Gas use, Economic Tree Planting Programme, improved Agribusiness and financial inclusion to mitigate the adverse effect of climate change in the Niger Delta region. “The MNDA and the nine States in the Region to evolve a policy framework for holistic stakeholder’s approach towards the conservation and protection of the Niger Delta rainforest, mangrove swamp and endangered flora and fauna species.” The Council noted after extensive deliberations on the report of the technical committee that: “Strict adherence to the provisions of the Finance Act 2021, Public Service Rules (PSR), Public Procurement Act and other extant regulations of government aimed at ensuring service delivery and efficiency in Recruitment/Appointment, Discipline/Promotion, public procurement and expenditure are prerequisites for greater development impacts in the Niger Delta region.”

