FG plans special evacuation flight for Nigerians as Russia invades Ukraine

Tunde Sulaiman, with agency reports

…invading forces seize control of Chernobyl nuclear plant

The Federal Government is planning for a special flight operation to evacuate her citizens from Ukraine in view of the escalating tension between that country and Russia which launched an invasion into the country yesterday morning. Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama in an exclusive interview with NTA said the Nigerian embassy in Kiev has been contacted to arrange those wishing to return home from other areas including Donetsk and Luhensk.

The minister assured Nigerians that the ministry has been following the events between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning and promised to do everything for the safety of Nigerians in Ukraine, particularly students. Meanwhile, Russian forces are said to have seized control of the Chernobyl power plant in northern Ukraine, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, according to the agency that manages the area. Troops overran the plant on the first day of Russia’s multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine, a spokeswoman for the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, Yevgeniya Kuznetsova, told CNN.

“When I came to the office this morning [in Kyiv], it turned out that the [Chernobyl nuclear power plant] management had left. So there was no one to give instructions or defend,” she said. Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian forces were attempting to wrest control of the nuclear plant. “Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl [Nuclear Power Plant]. Our defenders are sacrificing their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated,” Zelensky tweeted.

“This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.” The Ukrainian foreign ministry echoed the president’s warning, raising the spectre of another nuclear disaster in the city. “In 1986, the world saw the biggest technological disaster in Chernobyl,” the ministry tweeted. “If Russia continues the war, Chernobyl can happen again in 2022.”

Russia’ launched a fullscale invasion of Ukraine before dawn on Thursday with a series of missile attacks against locations near the capital Kyiv, as well as the use of long-range artillery against the city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border.

The assault quickly spread across central and eastern Ukraine as Russian forces attacked the country from three sides. And multiple casualties have been reported in Ukraine following the announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin of a military operation in the country. Citing a Ukrainian interior ministry source, CNN reported that the first missile strikes on Thursday in Ukraine caused hundreds of casualties, although it wasn’t known how many of those people were killed. The network said that there had been at least 19 salvos in the capital city, Kyiv, and there have been reports of similar strikes across the country. Images shared on social media demonstrated the extent to which civilians were being impacted by Russia’s actions. One clip on Twitter showed an apartment block in Chuhuiv, south of Kharkiv, seriously damaged after it was hit in the opening strikes.

 

