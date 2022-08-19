News

FG plans special intervention on road transport

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Chukwu David

The Federal Government has put in motion plans for a special intervention that would make land transportation more seamless for Nigerians. Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, who disclosed this in a statement by his Media Assistant, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said President Muhammadu Buhari has already approved the proposed special scheme for mass transit to be driven by transport operators for ease of transportation across the country.

The Minister, who said the details of the intervention are now being perfected by a committee set up by the Ministry of Transportation, urged the management of a new generation bank to partner with the Federal Government on the implementation of the scheme.

He said: “The President is greatly interested in this special scheme and he has given us the green light to proceed and we are already engaging transport operators and other stakeholders to put finishing touches to it. This attests to Mr. President’s genuine care for Nigerians. “As directed by Mr. President, the details are now being worked out with relevant stakeholders and I can assure you that this scheme will touch every part of the country and will make land transportation experience better for Nigerians.”

 

