FG pledges $2m support to Global Fund for eradication of AIDS, TB

The Federal Government has pledged its support to the Global Fund for the eradication of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. According to a release by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SSG) Boss Mustapha made the pledge when a delegation from Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, led by the Senior Fund Portfolio Manager (High Impact Africa) Jean-Thomas Nouboussi paid him a courtesy visit. SGF, represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, stressed the government’s commitment to supporting the organization in the attainment of its objectives. He said: “On the need to remedy the balance of about $2 million. I’m happy you said we are already in touch with the Minister of Finance; shortly after this meeting I am going to brief the SGF when he comes back, and then we will find a way to get in touch with the finance ministry to ensure that we do the needful. “So, I will also discuss with my colleague, the Permanent Secretary of Special Duties comwho is responsible for these disbursements to be sure that the request is right there on his table and to follow up immediately.” He assured the organization that the government would step up its domestic resources as part of its commitment toward the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

 

