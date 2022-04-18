FG pledges commitment to completion of Brass LNG

Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has pledged commitment to the completion of the stalled Brass Liquefied Natural Gas (BLNG) project as the Federal Government seeks new investors to revive the project.

Sylva, in a statement yesterday by his Senior Adviser (Media and Communications), Horatius Egua, said this during an inspection of the project site in Twon Brass, Bayelsa State, on Saturday.

The minister was on inspection of the project with the management of the Greenville LNG, an interested investor, in the BLNG. Sylva said the Federal Government was desirous of completing the project which was stalled 17 years ago due to some Final Investment Decision (FID) reasons.

The minister said the project would be completed because of the manifold economic benefits it would bring to the nation.

The BLNG, which has trains 1-4 concept, with an annual projected capacity of 8.4 million metric tonnes, was initiated in 2005 with the ground breaking ceremony performed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on May 14, 2007.

