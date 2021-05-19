FG pledges continuous support for private sector, stock market

The Federal Government has said it will continue to engage and collaborate with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and the private sector in an effort to improve lives and transform Nigeria’s economy. President Muhammdu Buhari made the declaration yesterday at the launch of the NGX’s campaign, ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of.’ The virtual event was held to amplify NGX Group’s positioning and commitment to the African financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world, as well as spotlighting the growth potential of the African continent. Buhari, while commending the Board and Management of NGX on the recent demutualisation of Nigeria’s stock market, said that it would project NGX to a new positioning and commitment to Africa’s financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, which will connect Nigeria, Africa in the world. He noted that this would make Nigeria’s stock market more globally competitive like many of its peers all over the world, adding that Nigerians deserved congratulations for the demutualisation feat as it is the beginning of a new era for the capital market.

Like this: Like Loading...