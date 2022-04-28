Business

FG pledges policies to boost connectivity

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Following the recent landing of Equiano undersea cable system in Nigeria, the Federal Government has pledged to create an enabling environment and policies to drive nationwide broadband connectivity. Government said it would continue to drive policy initiatives that promote investment in infrastructure in the Nigerian telecoms industry to deepen connectivity in order to enhance the nation’s growth and development.

While commending Google LLC, the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC) and other investors for bringing additional bandwidth capacity into the country to drive connectivity and growth, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said the Federal Government, through the ministry, would continue to drive the implementation of existing digital economy-oriented policies already put in place by the current administration. Pantami also promised an enabling environment that encourages foreign and local investment in infrastructure project such as the way Google and its co-investors have done.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the Commission’s expectations, initiatives and vision towards increasing broadband penetration, quality of service, advancement of a digital economy and commitment to improving national security through technological advancement, were on the priority list of its regulatory interventions.

He expressed delight that Equiano had joined the list of other submarine cables in the shores of Nigeria, including SAT3 cable, MainOne cable, Glo1 cable, ACE cable WACS cable, Dolphin by Natcom and MTN. He assured stakeholders of the Commission’s commitment towards ensuring that the huge bandwidth capacity from the cables at shore in Lagos would be transmitted to different part of the country to drive robust and ubiquitous infrastructure. “We are hopeful that Equiano, together with earlier undersea cables in the country, will have additional landing points in the hinterlands through collaborative efforts with NCC-licensed infrastructure companies (InfraCos).

“This will help to reduce retail data prices significantly and thereby complementing the Commission’s efforts at ensuring that affordable Internet services are available to boost the Commission’s on-going broadband policy initiatives,” he said. Danbatta reiterated the objective linkages of policies and plans in the telecoms ecosystem, and the national economic strategies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ecobank wins Starsight Sustainability Award 2020

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading West African Commercial and industrial solar power and cooling provider, Starsight, has said that Ecobank is well placed to be the market leader in the establishment of “Green Branches” across the country. In a statement, Starsight said it had so far delivered more than 100 branch facilities with its market leading renewable energy solutions, […]
Business

FMDQ reports N19.55trn turnover in March

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Turnover in the fixed income markets for the month ended March 31, 2021, was N19.55 trillion, representing a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 10.20 per cent (N1.81 trillon) and a year-on-year (YoY) decrease of 32.54 per cent (N9.43 trillion). Foreign exchange (FX) and OMO bill transactions were the highest contributors to the FIC markets in March […]
Business

Ericsson engages VP for Middle East, Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ericsson has appointed Sena Erten as its vice president and head of people in Ericsson Middle East and Africa and as a member of the market area leadership team.   Erten brings 20 years of human resources and executive experience to Ericsson, rooted in a passion for people development, building diverse and inclusive cultures and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica