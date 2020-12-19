FG pledges prime position for tourism in post COVID-19 economic agenda

•Stakeholders call for political will to grow sector

The federal government has pledged to accord tourism a prime position in its post COVID – 19 economic agenda even as stakeholders tasked government on political will to grow the sector. These positions were stated at the recently held third edition of the annual Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo 2020 organised by the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) in partnership with some federal government ministries and parastatals, with the President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, as the chairman of the Inter-ministerial Organising Committee (IOC) of the event.

The tone for the two days gathering, which held at the International Conference Centre (ICC ), Abuja, was set by Odusanwo in his welcome remark when he spoke on the essence of the platform and what its portend for the growth of Nigeria’s economy focusing on tourism and transport sectors as well as its allied sectors. According to him, the objective of the annual summit and expo is to deepen the connectivity and interplay between Tourism and Transportation as well as provide a platform to explore the inter dependency among MDAs and private corporate organizations whose functions and activities have either direct or indirect correlation to operations in the travel tourism and transportations industries for maximum inclusive growth and sustainable development of the Nigerian economy. Odusanwo further emphasised his appeal for Nigeria to explore all available avenues for the country to benefit from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) initiative to boost the tourism industry through enhanced cooperation between the sector and air transport.

He stated that the symbiotic relationship between aviation and tourism is reflected at the global level in the respective mandates of ICAO and UNWTO, explaining that while ICAO sets standards and policies for aviation safety, security, efficiency, environmental protection and economic development of air transport the UNWTO promotes responsible sustainable and universally accessible tourism as a driver of economic growth and sustainable development.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, who was represented by Mr. Olakunle Fasina, director, Public Affairs-Bilateral Relations, office of the Secretary to Federal Government, stated that the annual summit and expo with the theme; Repositioning Tourism and Transportation Connectivity and Mobility to Revitalise the Economy, couldn’t have come at a better time than now when the world economy has come under the greatest threat of our time occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic that has dealt a deadly blow on all sectors of global economy with transportation, hospitality and tourism sub-sectors been the hardest hit.

He noted that the synergy created by the event has continuously forged between government and the private sector a healthy development in the efforts by the present administration to support and carry the private sector along in repositioning the national economy through a robust Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative. Mustapha further observed that the connectivity brought by road transport which is at the heart of tourism development, provides substantial economic benefits for all involved in the tourism value chain, saying that it is against this backdrop that the platform will further strengthen the links between both sectors and maximise their impacts on employment, inclusive growth and sustainable development as a way of overcoming the negative impacts and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

The two days offered rare opportunities for various stakeholders across the sectors to brainstorm and exchanged ideas as well as proffer solutions to issues affecting the development and growth of the sectors. Also, goodwill messages where delivered by some of the MDAs represented at the event while about 14 papers were presented on different topics by experts during the technical and open sessions. The stakeholders identified the annual event as a formidable platform to explore and deepen the synergy between tourism and transportation and resolved to support and collaborate with the organisers in entrenching the hosting of the event annually.

To further deepen the sectors, they called for strong political will from government and high level investments in critical sectors in order for tourism to attain the level of growth and development. Besides the talk shop, the exhibition witnessed the display of different goods and services cutting across the different sectors by the operators. The event was concluded with the induction of new ITPN members and a gala night that was attended by government officials and operators from the private sector. The fourth edition of the event has been slated to hold between April 26 and 27 2021.

