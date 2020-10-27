News

FG pledges support for new container terminal

The Federal Government has promised to support a new container terminal established by SIFAX Group to address the challenge of traffic congestion around the Lagos ports. New Telegraph gathered that the container terminal located at Ijora, Lagos, would allow it to receive consignments from both Apapa and Tin Can Island ports through barges, without the complication of traffic congestion that has adversely affected businesses and port activities.

Speaking during an assessment visit of the Ministry of Transportation’s Ministerial Implementation Committee to the new terminal in Lagos, leader of the delegation and Director, Maritime Services, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Auwalu Suleiman, expressed the committee’s satisfaction with the facilities provided and lauded the company for its vision in setting up the inland container depot.

The committee was made up of officials from the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and National Inland Waterways (NIWA).

