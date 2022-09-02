News

FG pledges support to NDPB, laments data theft

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Government has pledged its support to the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) to enable it achieve its statutory obligations by ensuring that the needed legislative framework was put in place. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance yesterday when the management team of the bureau led by its National Commissioner/ CEO, Vincent O. Olatunji, paid him a courtesy visit in his office. According to the Director of Information in his office, Willie Bassey, Mustapha said: “I have listened to you and I have seen the prospects of the bureau. I would like to assure you that if there is anything I can do to ensure that the necessary legislation is put in place as quickly as possible; I’m ready to do it. “Because you are operating with regulation that was put up earlier, but you need a legislative framework that would strengthen your hands, even your surveillance over organisations that are supposed to process data – your ability to impose fines and penalties in cases of infractions. “

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SDP Primaries: Adebayo submits presidential nomination form

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the primaries, particularly the presidential of most parties draw near, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential hopeful, Prince Adewole Adebayo has submitted his nomination form to his party secretariat where he met mammoth crowd waiting to receive him. Adebayo who came into the secretariat in company of former Minister of Sport, Mr Solomon Dalung, […]
News

Banditry, electoral violence, plots to truncate democracy, break up Nigeria – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Saturday’s attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the electoral violence that disrupted the Ekiti 1 state constituency election were calculated attempts to derail the nation’s democracy and break up the country.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, blamed the ruling All […]
News

APC Crisis: Desperate cabal out to procure court injunction against Buni with N5bn – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some selfish individuals and group in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have finalized plans to influence a court injunction against the Chairman and members of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee with the sum of N5billion. Having failed on other fronts, the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Network said this is the latest plot […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica