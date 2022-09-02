FG pledges support to NDPB, laments data theft

The Federal Government has pledged its support to the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) to enable it achieve its statutory obligations by ensuring that the needed legislative framework was put in place. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance yesterday when the management team of the bureau led by its National Commissioner/ CEO, Vincent O. Olatunji, paid him a courtesy visit in his office. According to the Director of Information in his office, Willie Bassey, Mustapha said: “I have listened to you and I have seen the prospects of the bureau. I would like to assure you that if there is anything I can do to ensure that the necessary legislation is put in place as quickly as possible; I’m ready to do it. “Because you are operating with regulation that was put up earlier, but you need a legislative framework that would strengthen your hands, even your surveillance over organisations that are supposed to process data – your ability to impose fines and penalties in cases of infractions. “

