FG pledges to return teaching profession to it’s rightful place

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the 2022 World Teachers Day (WTD), the Federal Government has pledged to ensure the teaching profession attains it’s rightful place in society, though ongoing policies and measures already being implemented to give the profession a face lift. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who spoke yesterday in Abuja, at this year’s WTD.

Osinbajo, who spoke on the theme, ‘The transformation of Education Begins with Teachers,’ insisted that teachers have a huge role to play in Nigeria’s development and wellbeing. He said: “No society can grow beyond its educational attainments….one of the major differences between healthy, well functioning and prosperous societies and poorer societies is education. We owe so much of our wellbeing as a nation to our educators at every level.

“Indeed our future as a nation is so heavily dependent on education and our educators. “This explains why the Federal government is determined to return teachers, teaching and the teaching profession to their rightful places. “To this end we are fully implementing the professional teaching and teacher qualification framework standards that will invariably impact on education outcome and teacher performance at the pre-school, basic, secondary and tertiary levels.

“We are also developing a verifiable database of teachers in Nigeria, already the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has registered 2, 108, 342 teachers and licensed 1,250,000 teachers.” Osinbajo who noted that education in Nigeria must respond to the dynamism, speed of development and massive changes in society, urged teachers to embrace and understand technological skills, critical thinking skills and adopt modern listening, writing ideation, and imagining skills. “The truth is, we have a huge opportunity in our hands to leapfrog development in education through technology.

But to do this we must continue to invest in expanding our capacity as teachers. We cannot integrate technology successfully, as urgently as we need to, without training and equipping teachers.” On his part, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who commended teachers for not embarking on strike despite what he described as “unfavorable and intolerable policies,” noted that their decision to embrace the principle of constructive engagement had helped keeps students in schools. “It is universally accepted that the teaching profession is a noble one. Regrettably, overtime, the place of teachers in our society has come to be less appreciated, their roles relegated and their welfare ignored. Our teachers, especially at the basic and secondary levels have been at the receiving end of some of the most unfavourable and sometimes intolerable policies, practices and experiences.

 

