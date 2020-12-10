FG pledges to strengthen, reposition Niger Basin Authority

The Federal Government on Thursday assured the international community of its commitment towards the strengthening and repositioning of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA)

New Telegraph’s checks revealed that Nigeria has been in the forefront of NBA’s activities, since it’s establishment many years ago, for the purpose of managing the water resources of about nine member countries.

Member countries of NBA include, Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Cameroon, Mali, Benin and Chad.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the 39th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA).

Adamu noted that the Nigerian government was working in collaboration with other member countries to make NBA an efficient and profitable transboundary organisation.

The Minister called on ministers of water resources from the nine member countries of NBA to create a synergy that will strengthen the intergovernmental organisation to foster more co-operation.

