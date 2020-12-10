News

FG pledges to strengthen, reposition Niger Basin Authority

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Comment(0)

The Federal Government on Thursday assured the international community of its commitment towards the strengthening and repositioning of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA)
New Telegraph’s checks revealed that Nigeria has been in the forefront of NBA’s activities, since it’s establishment many years ago, for the purpose of managing the water resources of about nine member countries.
Member countries of NBA include, Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Cameroon, Mali, Benin and Chad.
The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the 39th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA).
Adamu noted that the Nigerian government was working in collaboration with other member countries to make NBA an efficient and profitable transboundary organisation.
The Minister called on ministers of water resources from the nine member countries of NBA to create a synergy that will strengthen the intergovernmental organisation to foster more co-operation.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions inch close to 200m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Active mobile subscriptions in the country are set to hit the 200 million mark as the telcos’ database hits 196 million in June. The latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that a total of 4.1 million new mobile lines were activated in the month, thus increasing the figure by 2 per […]
News

Edo: Ize-Iyamu launches ‘Simple Agenda’ to boost economy if elected

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu yesterday launched a six-point Simple Agenda manifesto that will boost infrastructural development, security and enhance employment programmes towards the welfare of people of the state if elected as governor.   This was as he said […]
News

Presidency: Postponement of S’South Assembly meeting regretted

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency yesterday expressed regret over the sudden postponement of the Tuesday’s meeting of the government delegation with stakeholders in the South-South geo-political zone, billed to take place at Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The Presidency, according to a statement made available to newsmen by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: