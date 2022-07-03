FG pledges to tackle marine plastic pollution

The Federal Government has pledged its commitment to an international legally binding instrument to reduce the menace of marine plastic pollution from land-based sources and activities.

Buhari gave the assurance in a statement delivered on his behalf by the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, at the 2022 UN Ocean Conference, in Lisbon, Portugal.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday the President highlighted Nigeria’s effort at ensuring the health and sustainability of oceans, seas and marine resources, adding that a national policy on plastic pollution and the road map on tackling solid and plastic waste management has been formulated and established.

The President, who lauded the United Nations for leading the process of effective ocean governance, said Nigeria had mainstreamed ocean management into the economy, constituting a Presidential Committee on Sustainable Blue Economy.

He also announced that Nigeria has embarked on the creation of two marine protected areas. President Buhari reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to participating constructively in the ongoing negotiations for various multilateral agreements, including on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

‘‘The entire Southern border of Nigeria is the Atlantic Ocean with a coastline of about 853km being the longest in the West African region.

‘‘It is endowed with enormous biodiversity resources such as the freshwater and mangrove forest ecosystems with diverse species of fauna and flora.

‘‘We acknowledge the fact that a healthy ocean and coastal environment is key to sustainable development. We must therefore conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources.

‘‘The ocean is key to the global economy, with an estimated 40 million people projected to be employed by ocean-based industries by 2030. ‘‘Our oceans and seas are repositories of tremendous wealth, in terms of natural capital, ecosystem services, living and non-living resources.

We are conscious of the fact that our maritime and aquatic resources are critical for the livelihoods of our people. ‘‘Hence, our commitment to the Africa Union 2063 Agenda and the attainment of United Nations SDG 14,’’ he said.

